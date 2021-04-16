Jordan to Present Bryant in Hall of Fame Ceremony

Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant will enter the basketball Hall of Fame on May 15 as Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan on Thursday was said to present him in next month's ceremony.

"#20HoopClass inductee Kobe Bryant will be presented by Michael Jordan," the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said on Twitter.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts pays tribute to world basketball greats, including coaches, players and referees, for their significant contributions to the game.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna in Jan. 2020, was loyal to the Los Angeles Lakers as he spent his entire career with the same franchise.

18-time NBA All-Star won five NBA titles with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010.

Separately, Bryant helped the US national team win two Olympic gold medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

His presenter, Michael Jordan, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

The former US shooting guard claimed six NBA titles in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998 during his career with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan also bagged two Olympic gold medals with the US national team in Los Angeles 1984 and Barcelona 1992.

The 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony was scheduled to be held last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to arrange it on May 15, 2021.

In addition to Bryant, Patrick Baumann, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich are the other 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.