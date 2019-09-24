Jordanian Basketball Player Eager to Represent Turkey

Turkish-origin Jordanian basketball player Ahmet Duverioglu wants to play for Turkey's national basketball team in the future.

Duverioglu represented Jordan in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. So, he is not eligible to play for Turkey.

The 26-year-old player who will spend his fourth season with Turkish club Fenerbahce Beko told Anadolu Agency about his plans for the next season.

"I used to watch all the matches of Turkey's national basketball team since my childhood. I always respect the Jordanian national team but I want to play for Turkey.

"I would have liked to wear Turkey's jersey at the 2019 FIBA Basketball ​​World Cup. I want to represent Turkey in the future," he said.

Duverioglu is also aiming to win the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague championship this season.

''The other clubs have strengthened their squad so competing in the Final Four will be challenging this season. Our goal is to play in the Fourth Final and lift the EuroLeague trophy. I will do my best and want to contribute a lot. "

Like all basketball players, he aims to play in the NBA.

"Every basketball player dreams to play for the NBA teams. Some players join NBA clubs but they don't get a chance to make any appearances. I want to play in the NBA when I feel ready,'' he said.

Duverioglu started to play basketball at the age of 16 in Jordan, where his Jordanian father worked. His mother is Turkish.

He later joined Anadolu Efes Youth Academy in Turkey making appearances for the Istanbul club and lifted the Turkish Presidential Cup in 2015.

He signed a three-year contract with Fenerbahce Beko at the beginning of the 2016-2017 season.

The center player recalled watching the Turkey versus U.S. game of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup from the locker room during a tournament he was playing for Jordan. Turkey lost 93-92.

"I was sadder for Turkey's defeat against the U.S. than Jordan's loss. All players did their best for the country. I hope they will get better results in the future."

