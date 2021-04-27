Jordanian Olympic Committee Mourns Young Boxer Sweisat

  1. Home
Published April 27th, 2021 - 10:59 GMT
Rashed Al Swaisat (Photo: Twitter)
Rashed Al Swaisat (Photo: Twitter)

The Jordanian Olympic Committee Tuesday mourned the passing of its boxer Rashed Al Swaisat who died of a serious injury during a contest at the Youth World Championships in Kielce, Poland.

In a statement, the committee expressed its deep sorrow over the death of national boxing team member Swaisat, aged 18, after his injury, which he sustained during his under-81 kilograms contest on April 16.

It expressed its heart-felt condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased.

