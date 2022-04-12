Jose Enrique: Ronaldo Believes He is God

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique believes that Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo has always been so full of himself.

The Spaniard has criticized the 37-year-old after the incident that took place following United's 1-0 loss away at Everton on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid striker appeared in a video that went viral where he smashed the phone of 14-year-old Everton fan Jake Harding on his way out of the pitch.

Jose Enrique posted on social media as quoted by Marca: "I always said it, don't like him. He believes [that he] is god and can do whatever he wants.

"That doesn't take that [he's] been one of the best players in the history of football but as a person [I] don't like him."

The Portuguese apologized shortly after the incident through social media and offered Harding to watch a game at Old Trafford.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he said.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation into the incident.