Junior Firpo Joins Leeds United

Leeds United officially announced the signing of FC Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo for about £13 million according to reports.

The former Spain Under-21 international signed a four-year deal with the Premier League side.

Following Ezgjan Alioski's departure, Leeds moved quickly to replace the player with the highly-rated left-back.

Firpo looking forward to working with Bielsa

The player who was born in the Dominican Republic moved to Spain at an early age, and has previously played for Real Betis where he made his breakthrough ahead of his move to Barca in 2019.

The full-back helped the Catalan club win the Copa Del Rey last season, and will now work under attack minded manager Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.