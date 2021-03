Juventus are considering an approach for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Andrea Pirlo looks set to be dismissed at the end of the season, and the Bianconeri are looking into the possibility of bringing Massimiliano Allegri back to the club.

Legendary former midfielder Zidane is also on Juve's list though, with the Frenchman thought to be keen on a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.