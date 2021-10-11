Juventus Interested in Man City star Bernardo Silva

Juventus are interested in Manchester City's Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva, according to Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old still has a contract with the Premier League champions that is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

The former SL Benfica and AS Monaco star is facing competition for places at city and could decide to change the scenery come next season.

The Italian giants are currently looking for a playmaker that could assist their forward in attack.

Silva scored 36 goals and made 44 assists in 210 matches for City in all competitions so far.

He has eight goals in 62 caps for Portugal.