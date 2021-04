Juventus will look to secure an exchange deal for Paulo Dybala after left feeling 'betrayed' by his recent string of controversies, claims the Daily Mail.

The Argentine joined in 2015 from Palermo and has been named in the Serie A Team of the Year four of the past five seasons.

But now his time looks to have run out in Turin, and the Bianconeri are keen to offload him for a profit before his contract expires.