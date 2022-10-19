Juventus Looking to Sign In-Form Firmino

  1. Home
Published October 19th, 2022 - 01:50 GMT
Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Glasgow Rangers and Liverpool at the Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, on October 12, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Glasgow Rangers and Liverpool at the Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, on October 12, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

According to Calciomercatoweb, Juventus are hoping to sign Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino once his contract expires at the end of the season.

It will be difficult for Juve to lure Firmino to Turin as they face competition from league rivals AC Milan for his signature, states the report. Furthermore, the Brazilian's red-hot form for Liverpool this season could see them renew his contract.

Juventus ready to ship Weston Mckennie to Tottenham

Juve are ready to offload American midfielder Weston McKennie in January. The youngster has received interest from England with Spurs leading the race and the Bianconeri would insist on a transfer reports Calciomercato.

