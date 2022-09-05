Juventus May Approach Liverpool's Firmino in January

Juventus are all set to make a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in January according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Firmino's existing contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023 and if he does not sign an extension by December 2022, the Brazilian will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January and looks like the Serie A giants are the frontrunners in securing the player's signature.

Brighton to prioritize Liverpool's offer for midfielder in January

Brighton & Hove Albion is ready to negotiate over a possible transfer of their midfielder Moises Caicedo and could consider selling him to Liverpool in January according to Express.

The Reds were among several clubs who were interested to sign the Ecuadorian in the summer but Brighton, at that time, refused to let go of the player. But reportedly, the Premier League club is now ready to hear offers for the player and Liverpool will be their first priority.