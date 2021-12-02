  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Juventus & Newcastle Interested in Courtois

Juventus & Newcastle Interested in Courtois

Published December 2nd, 2021 - 07:52 GMT
Thibaut Courtois (Photo: AFP)
Thibaut Courtois (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is open to leaving Real Madrid amid interest from Newcastle and Juventus, according to El Nacional.

The 29-year-old left Chelsea in 2018 to sign for the Spanish giants in a deal reportedly worth around £35 million.

A return to the Premier League is in the cards for the Belgian star if Newcastle were to offer him an “astronomical” signing-on bonus.

Juve are also considering a move for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper.

Courtois who represented Real Madrid 149 times since his arrival has a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Thibaut Courtois (Photo: AFP)
Thibaut Courtois (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridChelsea FCNewcastle UnitedJuventus

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...