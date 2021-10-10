Juventus Plan to Bring Pogba Back

  1. Home
Published October 10th, 2021 - 08:22 GMT
Paul Pogba (Photo: AFP)

Juventus are considering bringing Manchester United star Paul Pogba back, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian club could be willing to sacrifice Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to make way for the Frenchman.

The player told Sportmediaset as quoted by Sky Sports on Thursday: "I always speak to my former team-mates, such as Paulo [Dybala].

"I'm in Manchester, I still have a year left on my contract and then we'll see. I want to finish the season strongly and then we'll see what happens."

The 28-year-old's wages are a stumbling block, therefore, Juve will likely offload Rabiot and Ramsey to meet the midfielder's demands.

Manchester United are keen on renewing Pogba's contract which will expire at the end of the current season.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the World Cup winner.

