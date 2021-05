Juventus are ready to offload Merih Demiral in the summer transfer window - as Calcio Mercato reports.

The 23-year-old is unhappy with a lack of regular minutes at the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri are prepared to let him go if they receive a suitable offer.

Merih Demiral was restricted to only 24 appearances across all competitions for Juve in 2020-21, including just 15 in Serie A.