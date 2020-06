Juventus are planning to launch a bid for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar when the transfer market reopens - according to L'Equipe.

Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, but the Allianz Stadium has been mooted as his most likely next destination.

Aouar contributed three goals and three assists to Lyon's Ligue 1 cause in 25 outings before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.