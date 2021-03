Juventus have their sights set on signing Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

Calciomercato.it claims the Turin giants are willing to offload Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this summer and see the France international as the ideal candidate to reshape their midfield.

Ramsey was linked earlier with a potential move to Tottenham, while Rabiot gained interest from Mancheter City, Everton and Barcelona.