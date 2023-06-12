Kalidou Koulibaly linked with move to Saudi Arabia

  1. Home
Published June 12th, 2023 - 07:35 GMT
Senegal's defender #03 Kalidou Koulibaly applauds at the crowd after losing to England 3-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly is being linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia, as reported be Get French Football News.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund approached the 31-year-old who is reportedly interested in making the move.

The PIF would like the former Napoli captain to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, but will allow him to choose whichever local side he wants.

The Senegalese joined the Blues last summer in a four-year deal for a reported fee of €38 million.

Koulibaly made 32 appearances across all competitions in a disappointing first season at Chelsea.

Al-Ittihad who are in the market for reinforcements recently completed the signing of French star Karim Benzema.

