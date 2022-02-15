Kane Could Reunite with Pochettino at Man Utd

Tottenham striker Harry Kane could see himself reunite with Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United next season, according to the Telegraph.

The Paris Saint-Germain coach is linked with taking over at Old Trafford this summer.

The England international previously worked under Poch at Spurs.

The pair could end up at the same club yet again with speculation regarding a big-money move never far away from the 28-year-old.

Kane has struggled this season and will surely consider leaving at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's PSG defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League and are on course to reaching the quarter-finals.