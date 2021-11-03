Kane Wants Tottenham Stay Following Conte's Arrival

The Sun has claimed that Harry Kane intends to remain at Tottenham to work under newly appointed head coach Antonio Conte.

The England national team captain did not have the best of starts to the season under previous manager Nuno Espirito Santo, but believes that the former Chelsea coach is experienced enough to lead Spurs to winning trophies.

The 28-year-old forward wanted a move away from Tottenham in the summer amid interest from Manchester City, but had to stay at North London in the end.

Kane scored 7 goals in 14 games at Spurs in all competitions so far this season.