Kane Warned Against Joining Real Madrid Over Man Utd

Published April 5th, 2021 - 12:42 GMT
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Photo: AFP)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Photo: AFP)

Harry Kane has been warned against joining Real Madrid over Manchester United by ex-Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart.

Madrid and United are both reportedly weighing up a summer swoop for Kane, who has been tipped to leave Spurs in order to fulfil his trophy ambitions.

Van der Vaart thinks the 27-year-old would be better off at Old Trafford than Santiago Bernabeu, having seen a number of English players struggle after making the switch to Spain.

