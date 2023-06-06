Karim Benzema signs for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema has signed a three-year deal to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, according to reports.

The 35-year-old confirmed his departure from Real Madrid this week and is set to embark on a new chapter in his incredible career.

AFP reported that the Frenchman has penned a three-year deal that will keep him in Jeddah until the summer of 2026.

The Ballon d'Or winner will be reunited with former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who moved to Al-Nassr at the start of the year.

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi could also end up at Saudi giants Al-Hilal in the upcoming weeks.