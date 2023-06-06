  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Karim Benzema signs for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema signs for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Published June 6th, 2023 - 11:46 GMT
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema applauds next to his son at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 4, 2023. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema applauds next to his son at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 4, 2023. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema has signed a three-year deal to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, according to reports.

The 35-year-old confirmed his departure from Real Madrid this week and is set to embark on a new chapter in his incredible career.

AFP reported that the Frenchman has penned a three-year deal that will keep him in Jeddah until the summer of 2026.

The Ballon d'Or winner will be reunited with former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who moved to Al-Nassr at the start of the year.

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi could also end up at Saudi giants Al-Hilal in the upcoming weeks.

Tags:Real MadridKarim Benzema

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...