Kasimpasa Winger Trezeguet Joins Aston Villa

English Premier League club Aston Villa officially announced Wednesday the signing of Egyptian winger Mahmoud Hassan, also known as Trezeguet.

''Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Mahmoud Hassan for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work visa and international clearance,'' the English club said in a statement on its website.

Trezeguet left Turkish Super Lig team Kasimpasa to join the English club.

''He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals,'' said Aston Villa’s manager Dean Smith.

The British newspaper Daily Mail reported that Aston Villa paid £8.75 million ($11 million) to Kasimpasa for Trezeguet.

The 24-year-old winger’s professional football career started with Egyptian team Al-Ahly in 2012 before moving to Belgium powerhouse Anderlecht in 2015.

Trezeguet joined Turkish Super Lig team Kasimpasa at the beginning of the 2017-2018 season.

He produced 25 goals and made 18 assists in 71 appearances with the Turkish club.

Having played in 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with Egyptian national team, Trezeguet scored six goals in 41 appearances for his nation.