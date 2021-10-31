Keane: Ronaldo is a Genius

Manchester United legend Roy Keane praised Cristiano Ronaldo after leading the Red Devils to a 3-0 victory at Tottenham on Saturday.

The 36-year-old opened the scoring with a stunning strike, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford were on the scoresheet as well.

Keane who currently works as a pundit at Sky Sports said after the game: “United had to sign him. I think Ronaldo is a brilliant player, really sharp and you'll get one or two years from him and that's why he's in the team.

“He's one of the best players that have ever walked on a football pitch and you're seeing it. You'll just have to get used to it.

“Obviously they have Cavani next to him to share the load, but Ronaldo was never going to be closing people down, that was never his strength. They say the modern teams need to have eleven players sprinting, well you don't.

“You can have one or two geniuses on your team and go, Look at the first goal, that's not even half a chance and a major goal. Ronaldo is a genius. If you have him at your club, it can only be a plus."