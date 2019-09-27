Kenya’s Safari Rally Back in World Championship

The Safari Rally is officially back in the World Rally Championship program, the International Automobile Federation announced on Friday.

Kenya’s Safari Rally was notorious for being the toughest route in the series renown for almost impassable, hard to traverse, open, soft, bumpy, rocky and gravel roads.

Referring to the federation's announcement, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said: "It is my pleasure today to announce to the people of Kenya and Africa that this process has been concluded and the Safari Rally has been included in the International Automobile Federation World Rally Championship 2020 calendar."

The return of the World Rally Championship to Kenya and Africa comes 18 years after being removed from the calendar due to lack of finance.

"The iconic rally was first held in Kenya in 1953 to commemorate the coronation of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," according to the presidency in Nairobi.

Kenyatta said his administration will continue to work with the relevant bodies to ensure that the 2020 Safari Rally and successive events thereafter are hosted successfully.