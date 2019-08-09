KFA Holds Viva Premier League 2019-2020 Draw

Kuwait Football Association (KFA) on Thursday held the draw for the Viva Premier League 2019-2020 starting in September.

The tournament will witness the participation of 15 teams playing in two divisions system of premier, which includes 10 teams on two rounds, while five teams play in the first division on four sections.

The Premier League includes Qadsiya, Al-Arabi, Al-Kuwait, Al-Tadamun, Al-Sahel, Al-Salmiya, Kazma, Al-Nasr, Al-Fahaheel and Al-Shabab, while the first division includes Burgan, Al-Yarmouk, Al-Sulaibikhat, Khaitan and Al-Jahra.

The first round of the Premier League matches will witness Kuwait vs Kazma and Qadsiya vs Al-Tadamun and Yarmouk vs Al-Shabab and Al-Sahel vs Al-Naser and Al-Arabi vs Al-Salmiya.

The first round of the first division draw witnessed Al-Jahra vs Khaitan and Al-Sulaibikhat vs Al-Fahaheel while Burgan will miss the first week.