Khabib 'Officially Retired', Confirms UFC Boss

Khabib Nurmagomedov has 'officially retired', confirmed UFC boss Dana White.

“He is 100% officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work Team Khabib. Thank you for everything and enjoy whatever is next my friend,” White said after ending a long pursuit to lure the Russian ‘Eagle’ back for one last fight.

“29-0 it is,” White said of Khabib's incredible win-loss record in his glorious career.

It was in October last year that Khabib announced his retirement after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib then announced that he would not return to the octagon for another fight without his father and mentor Abdulmanap, who had passed away in July, 2020.

However, White has been trying to lure Khabib back into the steel cage as Abdulmanap had wanted.

Later, White and Khabib also held a close-door meeting in Abu Dhabi, but there was no positive outcome.

This decision has come after the two met in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Khabib took to Instagram to thank the team at UFC and millions of fans.

“Dana White, thank you so much brother and the entire UFC team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many lives forever because of this sport," he said.

“Dana, I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget, and my sons will remember you. Today there was a real conversation between real men.

“Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans. I hope you will accept my decision and understand me.”

Hailed as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time, Khabib was voted BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star of the Year in 2020.

Currently, Khabib has been focusing on managing the newly acquired Eagle Fighting Championship and preparing his team members for the UFC.

The Russian icon also plans to open the first ever Khabib Gym in Abu Dhabi.

