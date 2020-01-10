Kids of Determination Learn Boxing from World Champions in Dubai

Celebrity boxers and social media influencers recently came together to launch a first-of-its kind boxing initiative for people of determination in Dubai.

Called 'Boxing with Determination', the initiative aims to introduce special needs children to boxing, highlighting the importance of sports in building motor skills and confidence and creating inclusive spaces and opportunities.

The joint venture between the Warehouse Gym and Rise Events - an events company that caters to young people of determination - saw determined ones take their first lessons in boxing straight from the champions, including retired British boxer Scott Welch.

"Having been part of WBC Cares in the UK where I've taught boxing to many people of determination, I've learnt that they're always willing to push the envelope and reach for the stars," Welch said. "Giving them a platform to test their skills and abilities will only encourage them to find their feet and help them interact smoothly with people around them."

'Boxing is for all'

Another boxing star who was at the event, Fahima Falaknaz, said there is no gender, age or any kind of restrictions for the sport.

"Boxing is for everyone. It is a misconception to think it will be harmful especially for the determined ones. I would say there are actually huge benefits to children who train in boxing. "It helps them build their focus, develop their competitive spirit, and push them to aim for higher goals through the medium of sport," Falaknaz said.

Social media influencers Khalid Al Ameri and his wife Salama, who have a seven-year-old son with autism, welcomed the initiative.

"It's not about just getting these students together and giving them classes. This is more about finding the skills each one of them possesses and catering to them," they said.

The event also marked the launch of the Rising Stars DXB Academy, which will not only train people of determination in boxing but also provide them with a platform to make friends and test their abilities.

Dubai resident Rahima Amiraly, co-founder of Rise Events and also a teacher at SouthView School, said the initiative will create avenues for kids to showcase their talents in sports.

Asked whether there are age limits in place for the initiative, Amiraly said: "We look at the person's cognitive age rather than their physical age for this programme and these sessions are open to people with all kind of disabilities, even if they are in wheelchair."

Boxing with Determination's launch included one-on-one boxing sessions with the children of determination where they were taught the basics of boxing.

Other guests at the opening included two-time national boxing champions Sultan Alnuaimi and Fahad Al Bloushi, internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and trainer Spencer Lodge, and paediatric dentist Dr Yasmin Kottait.