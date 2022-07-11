Kim Soars Up DP World Tour Rankings as Schauffele Claims Genesis Scottish Open Title

Xander Schauffele might have won the Genesis Scottish Open but it was Joohyung Kim who made the eye-catching move in the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex after a historic weekend where points were collected on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean for the first time.

Schauffele, the Olympic Champion, closed out the $8 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick with an even par 70 to win on -7, a stroke clear of former Oman Open champion Kurt Kitayama.

Kitayama collected 889 points to bolt into 21st place in the DP World Tour Rankings after missing the cut in 11 of his previous 16 starts.

But it was Kim who made the most significant climb after finishing solo third at the Genesis Scottish Open – the third Rolex Series event of 2022 which was co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR for the first time. The South Korean soared 125 spots to 36th place.

The performance comes after Kim finished T-23 at the U.S. Open at Brookline and marks the 20-year-old as a player to watch for the remainder of the DP World Tour season. The leading 50 players in the Rankings qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in November.

In his first official outing since claiming the U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick finished in a share of sixth place, which saw the Englishman leapfrog over Rory McIlroy into second place in the DP World Tour Rankings - the only change to the top ten which is led by American star Will Zalatoris.

Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed a share of fourth to move up 13 places to 13th while South African Dean Burmester climbed 18 spots to 39th courtesy of a top ten finish in North Berwick.

Across the Atlantic in Kentucky, Germany’s Hurly Long finished fourth at the Barbosal Championship to move up ten spots to 22nd in the Rankings. The Barbasol welcomed 50 players from the DP World Tour as part of the recently strengthened strategic alliance between the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR.

Other movers in Kentucky included Germany’s Matti Schmid, up 21 places to 65th, Portugal’s Ricardo Gouveia, up 26 to 103rd, and Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde who is now 120th after a 27place jump. The DP World Tour trio shared eighth place at the Barbasol.