Klopp Backed for Bayern Job by ex-Dortmund Star

Ex-Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has backed Jurgen Klopp to become Bayern Munich's next manager.

Bayern will be on the lookout for a new head coach at the end of the season, with Hansi Flick having publicly revealed his desire to cut short his contract which was originally set to run to 2023.

Klopp, who is currently in charge at Liverpool, has been touted as one of the leading candidates to replace Flick and Weidenfeller thinks he would be the ideal fit for the top job at Allianz Arena.