Klopp Compares PSG's Spending to Other Clubs

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that he offers all of his players a fair chance, while other teams have more players than they need.

The German coach referenced Paris Saint-Germain's abundance of available players in comparison to other clubs.

PSG signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum this summer adding to their already existing roster of stars.

Klopp told BILD: “We can only have eleven players on the pitch. It's not about who has the best stars or the most spectacular, but who makes the most of what they have.

"It's not unfair, A team must function. It's not much fun if you have 40 players and 22 of them aren't in a good mood every match day.

"In Liverpool, all our players have the right to exist, they are very happy. Adding more players just doesn't make sense at the moment."