Klopp Defends Nunez after Poor Liverpool Debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has jumped to defend Darwin Nunez after his flat display in Tuesday's 4-0 friendly defeat to Manchester United.

The Uruguay international missed from close range after Mohamed Salah's shot had come back off the post.

The German boss believes the 23-year-old still needs time to regain his fitness.

What did Klopp say about Nunez ?

He said after the match: "What you could see is the boys were already searching for him,

"It was his third session and I think after the third sprint his lungs were nearly ready to explode.

"We nearly killed him with these balls but he offered the runs and the boys wanted to pass the ball, that is for sure one of his strengths. He was dangerous, all these kinds of things.

"So Darwin, we will see. I think his profile is a proper number nine so that's helpful with speed and aggression and using his body, all these kinds of things."

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica last month for £64 million, with add-ons potentially increasing the fee to £85 million.