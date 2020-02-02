Klopp Expects ‘Long’ Liverpool Stay for Salah

Jurgen Klopp is not overly concerned by the transfer talk which continues to surround Mohamed Salah, with the Liverpool boss expecting the Egyptian to remain at Anfield for a “long” time.

The Reds have a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner tied to a long-term contract.

They have also been offered no indication by the 27-year-old that he is considering taking on another challenge away from Merseyside.

A number of former Liverpool stars have, however, suggested that Salah’s head could be turned by ongoing rumors of interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Klopp remains unfazed by said speculation, telling reporters when asked if he expects the key man to still be at his disposal next season: "I would think so, did you hear something different?

"How can you see the hunger to stay at Liverpool? It looks to me like he is really settled to be honest.

"I have no idea, actually, but you could ask me the same question for all the others and I have no idea. I didn't think about it until [the press] asked me.

"As long as I don't hear anything and I don't ask the players what they think of next season or in two years, for me, it looks like [he will stay].

"How long is his contract? Long? I would [think so] yes, but I have no idea."

The success being enjoyed by Liverpool under Klopp should help to keep the likes of Salah fully committed to the cause.

Champions League, UEFA Super and Club World Cup crowns have already been collected, with a 22-point lead opened up at the top of the Premier League table.