Klopp: No Chance of Haaland Moving to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has revealed there is no chance that Liverpool would try to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The German boss told Sport Bild as quoted by Goal: “We won't be going there, the numbers involved are just crazy – we'll be having nothing to do with it. No chance!

“To be honest, I don't want anything to do with it. It's not fun.”

Haaland is being tracked by a host of European giants as interested sides await the end of the season.

A release clause is set to be triggered this summer that would allow the striker to leave Dortmund for €75 million.

Signing the Norway international in a five-year deal could cost in total up to €350 million.