Liverpool Boss Klopp Responds to Firmino Rumours

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to the possibility of selling Roberto Firmino this summer, amid the growing interest from Juventus.

The German coach insisted that he does not consider letting the Brazil international leave in the coming weeks.

What did Klopp say about Firmino?

He said as quoted by Goal: “Bobby is crucial for us. He is the heart and soul of this team, and the way we played in the last few years was only possible because of Bobby.

“That’s why I’m really happy that he could train the majority of the time here in pre-season so far. Everything looks really good, and I am absolutely fine.

“For me there is no doubt about his quality. All the rest? We will see how this year goes, but yes, he is essential for us.”

Firmino still has one year left in his current deal with Liverpool.