Klopp urges Liverpool to sign Amrabat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is urging the club to sign Fiorentina's defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The 26-year-old caught the attention of several European giants after his fine displays with Morocco's national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He went on to impress afterwards with La Viola.

Therefore, Klopp is keen on getting the Moroccan to add a defensive midfielder to his squad, as a replacement to Fabinho who is set to leave in the coming days.

Amrabat may decide to join the Reds knowing that he will face less competition for a starting spot in the team.

Meanwhile, if the former Feyenoord star ends up choosing United, he will have to compete with Casemiro who plays a similar position.