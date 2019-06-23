Kouka: Salah a Role Model for All Egyptians

Ahmed Hassan has made a career out of bouncing back from disappointment and this summer he hopes to use those negative experiences to inspire Egypt – the hosts and favorites – to Africa Cup of Nations glory.

The Braga striker, affectionately known as Kouka due to a childhood love of Coca-Cola, was in a very different position last summer when he was surprisingly cut from Egypt’s World Cup squad by then manager, Héctor Cúper, despite being part of the group throughout qualification and his close friend Mohamed Salah struggling with the shoulder injury the Liverpool man had sustained in the Champions League final.

“I felt injustice because I was with them and the coach from the first camp and I was always fighting for my country, if I was put in I always fought to do my best,” Kouka says now. “I felt it was unfair because of all this. I was not expecting it but it’s the coach’s choice and I could do nothing about it.

“It didn’t take me down. It gives me motivation to work harder and to improve and thankfully I got the move to Olympiakos and had a good season. This tournament is very important for me and my country and it’s important I do well for myself and Egypt.”

Kouka had to watch from afar as his compatriots were dumped out in Russia without earning a point and scoring only twice in three group games. The 26-year‑old will operate as his country’s central striker ahead of the wingers Salah and Trézéguet, as Egypt’s expectations increase daily going into Afcon, which began on Friday with Egypt defeating Zimbabwe 1-0. He is coming off the back of an impressive season on loan at Olympiakos, where he scored 13 goals in 26 appearances.

“We know that it’s a big tournament for Egypt and all African national teams. For us it is special as we are playing at home in front of our people. We know that it is going to be very tough but we will prepare and try to work very hard to make good things and hopefully win it for our people.

“In Egypt we take football very seriously. We don’t have many rich people; our people are simple. Football is what they live for in a crazy way. I think they love it more than any other country. I was in Greece last year and I know they are crazy, too, but in Egypt they take it very seriously. They wait for any win, so they can go into the streets to celebrate and be happy.”

Missing out on Russia 2018 was comparatively minor to when a move to Benfica fell through in 2015 after a heart condition was detected in Kouka’s medical. The death of the striker Miklos Feher, who had a cardiac arrest during a match in 2004, was still at the forefront of the Portuguese club’s mind and they did not want to proceed.

“I got diagnosed with a really small thing which I had from birth,” Kouka says, playing it down, “so I had to have an operation at the time and Benfica had had a problem with a player who died on the pitch. So that is why they were concerned and we did not go forward with it but it was nothing serious. It was a small surgery and everything was normal and after that I signed with Braga and everything is fine in my life.”

The reason Benfica had sought to sign the striker was his form for Rio Ave, where he netted 24 goals in 66 league games after arriving in Portugal as a teenager from Egypt. “It is a different feeling when you get an offer from a big team and it’s always been a dream of mine to play for one of the big teams in Europe and shows you’ve done something good. But I am never satisfied and this is something normal in a footballer who wants to reach the top. I always want more. I want to reach higher.”

If advice is ever needed on a move to a big club, he can turn to a close friend. “Salah for me is a brother, because I’ve known him since we were kids as we were always together in the national teams under-16, 17 until the first team, so I know him very well. He is a very humble guy, a role model for me and all Egyptians. It is a great feeling to play with one of the best players in the world right now.”

The impact of Salah on Egyptian and African football is evident. When the Liverpool forward was recently holidaying in his homeland he was forced to complain about the large press presence outside his home, meaning he could not leave. Kouka says: “Who doesn’t support Liverpool in Egypt? I do not know. Whoever Liverpool are playing, whether it’s Manchester United or Barcelona, everyone is supporting Liverpool for Salah. He is one of us.”

Kouka would not mind joining Salah in the Premier League and a strong showing in Afcon could help him achieve his ambition. “It has always been my dream to play at the top level and the Premier League is the top. It’s the best league in the world for me, as well as Spain. It’s always a dream for me to play in one of those leagues. Who knows what will happen tomorrow? Maybe I will get to live that dream.”

