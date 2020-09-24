Kuwait Club Wins Basketball Federation Cup for 14th Time

Kuwait Club won the Federation Cup Basketball Championship for the sports season (2019/2020) for the 14th time in its history and the fourth in a row after its deserved victory over his counterpart Al-Qadisiyah in the final match of the tournament that was held on Wednesday evening with a score of (88) / 71).

The Kuwait club players imposed their dominance over the match from the beginning that took place at the Kuwait Club hall due to good success rate of its players in their attempt at the basket, especially the three-pointers, in order to be able to end the first half in the first and second quarters, 12 points ahead of (41/53).

Al-Qadisiyah tried to return to the match in the second half as their players performed better in the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth narrowing the result on more than one occasion, but the experience of Kuwait club settled matters, especially in the last minutes of the match, to achieve the title of the 55th edition of the tournament.

Kazma won the third place in the tournament after beating his counterpart Yarmouk by a comfortable difference and settled at the score (99/73) in the match that took place before the final match in the same hall after Kazma’s players gave a good match, attack and defense, while Yarmouk settled in fourth place.