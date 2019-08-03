Kuwait Coach: Players Ready, Young Goalkeepers Given Chance

Croatian coach of the Kuwaiti national soccer team, Romeo Jozak, says priority for the "blue team" in the West Asia tournament are good performance and readiness for forthcoming encounters.

Jozak was speaking at a joint news conference for trainers of Group B teams including his colleagues of the Saudi, Bahraini and Jordanian teams.

On Sunday's match with Saudi Arabia, he said the team had been properly prepared. "We prepared for the whole tournament properly .. we look forward to play well and benefit from the participation for the upcoming events."

Asked why veteran goalkeepers would not take part in the matches in Irbil, Jozak indicated that younger goalkeepers would be given the chance to enrich their field experience and get them prepared for future games.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday with games among teams of Group B: Bahrain-Jordan, Kuwait-Saudi Arabia.

The Kuwait team arrived on Friday in Irbil Kurdistan Iraq to partake in the West Asian Football Federation Championship's second group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan.

Speaking to KUNA upon arrival, deputy chief of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) and former international player Ahmad Uqla said that the team had been trained in London.

The Kuwait national team won the title on one occasion, beating four-time tournament champions Iran 2-1 in the final of the 2010 tournament held in Jordan.

The governorate authorities have prepared well for the games. Security measures are put into place and the venue of the second group matches, the Franso Hariri Stadium in Irbil Governorate, had been maintained for the event.