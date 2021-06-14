Kuwait FA Sacks Manager Carrasco

The Kuwait Football Association on Sunday named Thamer Enad, a Kuwaiti, as a new manager of the national football team replacing the Spanish Andres Carrasco.

In a press statement, the KFA said that the decision to appoint Enad came after the team's failure to reach the second round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The association also expressed sorry to all the fans for the bad results.

The Kuwaiti team drew with Jordan 0-0 on Friday in Group B of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. Kuwait, on 11 points, is now third in the group following Australia and Jordan, with 18, 14 points respectively in Group B with both teams' hopes of automatically advancing to the final round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 hanging in the balance.

Kuwait and Jordan are bidding to join group winners Australia in the final round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as one of the five best second-placed teams.