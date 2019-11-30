Kuwait to Face Saudi Arabia in Gulf Basketball Championship Final

Kuwait on Saturday qualified to the Gulf Basketball Championship final after defeating the UAE 74-65 in the semi-final.

Kuwait will face Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.

President of the Kuwaiti Basketball Federation Rasheed Al-Enezi told reporters after the game that the team's qualification to the final is an important achievement for Kuwaiti basketball.

Al-Enezi stressed that the Kuwaiti team ambition is to win the championship and gift it to the Kuwaiti fans who supported them from the start.

For his part, Kuwait's Hussein Al-Khabbaz expressed his happiness and fellow players to reach the final game, adding that the team will do everything in its power to achieve the title.