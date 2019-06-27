Kuwait to Host Asian Boxing Championship

Head of Kuwait Boxing Federation Muhammad Mansi Al-Enezi has affirmed Kuwait’s readiness to host the Asian Boxing Championship which will kick off on Aug 1and will last for nine days at Al-Kuwait Sports Club hall.

In his statement during a meeting with the media community, Al-Enezi said work is in progress to complete the final touches of preparations. He praised the role played by the Public Authority for Sports in watering down obstacles, whether administrative or financial.

He added the number of countries which confirmed their participation has reached 22, expecting it will reach 24countries before the end of registration early next month.

He revealed Kuwait’s boxing team is at its best in terms of preparation for the championship, whereas Al-Kuwait Club is currently holding local training camp at Sulaibhikat Sports Club, which will be followed by outside camp in Azerbaijan next month.