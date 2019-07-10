Kuwait to Host Asian Boxing Championship on Aug 1-9

Chairman of Olympic Committee of Kuwait Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will sponsor the Asian Boxing Championship which will held in Kuwait on Aug 1-9 at the Kuwait Sporting Club’s boxing ring.
A total of 24 national teams are due to participate in the championship.
In a press release, the Board Chairman of Kuwait Boxing Association Mohammad Mansi Al-Enezi commended the generous sponsorship and keen interest shown by the Head of Kuwait’s Olympic Committee towards the event.
He affirmed that this sponsorship is a major push for the boxing sport in Kuwait in order to achieve top ranks in the championship, which is considered to be one among the top five global boxing championships.
