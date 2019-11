Kuwait's Crown Prince Shaikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize the GCC sixth camel racing tournament, scheduled to be hosted at Kuwait Club for Camel racing on Wednesday.

On behalf of His Highness, the Governor of Al-Jahra, Nasser Falah Al-Hajraf, will attend the ceremony in the afternoon tomorrow at Late Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah racetrack, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.