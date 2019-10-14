Kuwait, Hungary Sign Cooperation Agreement in Sport

Kuwait's Olympic Committee and Hungarian counterpart signed Sunday a bilateral cooperation agreement in the field of sports, especially in football.

The agreement was signed by the head of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Krisztian Kulcsar.

The agreement aims at cooperation between the two committees in the field of sports, especially sports that Hungary has long history of achievements in.

In addition to administrative and technical development in the field of sports and technical cooperation and the preparation of coaches.

The agreement also aims at exchanging expertise in the fields of training, sports science, sports medicine, and the establishment of sports camps between sports clubs and Olympic federations and champions.