Kuwait, Jordan Draw 1-1 in West Asian Tourney

Kuwait and Jordan drew, 1-1, in their second West Asian Football Championship fixture held in Irbil's Franso Hariri Stadium.

In the first minute of the match Kuwaiti player Faisal Al-Harbi scored from a penalty kick.

In the second half, Kuwaiti player Khaled Mohammad was sent off after a hard tackle at 67th minute.

However, the Jordanian players were persistence and in full control when they were able to score the equalizer at extra time.

Nine teams divided into two groups are vying for the championship, where Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen make up the first, while Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan comprise the second.