Kuwait Makes Final Training for WAFF Match Against Bahrain

Kuwait's National Football team made its final training preparations on Friday for a decisive match against its Bahraini counterpart tomorrow as part of the ongoing 2019 West Asian Football Federation Championship in Iraq.

All players, including Hussein Al-Mosawi, who has recently recovered from an injury, took part in today's training, which was conducted in a local football stadium in Irbil.

For his part, Kuwait team's assistant coach Thamer Enad affirmed to KUNA that all players are ready for tomorrow's faceoff against Bahrain.

Enad expressed his hope that his footballers succeed in implementing the coaching team's plans correctly for tomorrow's match.

He noted the plan against the Bahraini team will be different than the ones used against Saudi and Jordanian teams.

He also affirmed that player Al-Mosawi has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to play with the team tomorrow.

Enad also indicated that players Faisal Zayed and Sultan Al-Enezi will be missed from the team roster tomorrow due to slight injuries they sustained at trainings.

The Kuwait national team has won its first match against its Saudi counterpart (2-1), and drew with the Jordanian team (1-1) in its second match.

Some nine teams divided into two groups are vying for the championship, where Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen make up the first, while Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan comprise the second.