Kuwait NOC's Board Last Step to Lift International Sport Ban - Official

Electing Kuwait National Olympic Committee's (NOC) board Sunday is the last step of a roadmap to permanently lift an international ban on Kuwait sport, the Public Authority of Sport said.

A report about elections will be referred to the International Olympic Committee, then to IOC's Executive Board in coming days to officially lift the ban, Dr. Saqer Al-Mulla, Authority's Deputy Director General, said in a statement.

He called on all parties to support the new NOC's board.

NOC's general assembly members elected Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah as board chairman for a four-year term, 2019-23.

The general assembly also elected Mohammad Jaafar as vice-chairman and Hussain Al-Musallam as Secretary General.

The members also elected the board members: Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Nawaf Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Thamer Jaber Al-Sabah, Ali Al-Marri, Nael Al-Awadhi, Musaed Al-Ajeel and Saud Al-Harbi.

Elections were attended by representatives of local sport clubs, vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and Secretary General of the Olympic Council of Asia.