Kuwait Olympic Committee Aims to Develop Sports Locally

Kuwait Olympic Committee aims to develop sports on a local level in the best way possible, Chairman Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Saturday.

A number of decisions were taken in terms of re-structuring, which should result in positive outcomes on financing policies for athletes by increasing budgets allocated for their development while also reducing expenses of the administrative sector, he told KUNA.

The first decision taken by the Committee pertained to support injured athletes and finance their training camps; either in or outside the country, in addition to diet and nutrition and promoting the role of female athletes as well, Sheikh Fahad noted, pointing out that the women's gymnastics team will be taking part in the coming Arab tournament in Tunisia.

There will also be a meeting between specialists in the Ministry of Education and the Olympic Committee to discuss integrating sport texts into school curricula, he said.

One of the Committee's priorities, carried on the sport official, is to pick 500 youngsters as part of the 2020 voluntary programs.

International relations, sport marketing and broadcasting, in addition to sport and anti-doping laws will all be themes to be discussed late November as part of the Committee's cultural activities, he added.

By Ahmad Al-Rifaie