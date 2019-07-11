Kuwait Ready to Host Asian Men's Handball Championship After Ban-Lift

Kuwait is set to host the Asian Men's Handball Championship next January 19, which will be the starting point for hosting similar events after lifting the ban on the country's sports by the International Olympic Committee.

In remarks to KUNA on Thursday, Kuwait Handball Association's Trustee Qayed Al-Adwani said that training has started for the team; taking part in the Arab juniors' tournament in Tunisia next October as part of the overall preparation.

However, the national team will go on a training camp outside Kuwait in September to prepare for upcoming events, including a tournament held in Qatar in October to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Moreover, Kuwait's handball youth team will prepare for the Asia and the world youth tournaments in 2021, Al-Adwani said.

By Faisal Al-Risheedi