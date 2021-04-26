Kuwait SC Wins KBA Cup

The Kuwait SC was crowned on Sunday as the champion of the Kuwait Basketball Association Cup (KBA), for the 14th time in its history, after defeating Al-Yarmouk SC in the final match (125-69).

KBA Chairman Rasheed Al-Enizy congratulated the players of the first three teams, Kuwait SC, Al-Yarmouk SC and Kazma SC on their performances in the tournament.

Seven clubs have won this cup, Al-Qadsia SC bagged it 25 times, Kuwait SC 14, Al-Arabi SC nine, Kazma SC three, Al-Jahra SC two, and Al-Sahel SC and Al-Nasser one time each.