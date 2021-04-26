Kuwait SC Wins KBA Cup

  1. Home
Published April 26th, 2021 - 01:36 GMT
Kuwait Sports Club basketball team (Photo: KUNA)
Kuwait Sports Club basketball team (Photo: KUNA)

The Kuwait SC was crowned on Sunday as the champion of the Kuwait Basketball Association Cup (KBA), for the 14th time in its history, after defeating Al-Yarmouk SC in the final match (125-69).

KBA Chairman Rasheed Al-Enizy congratulated the players of the first three teams, Kuwait SC, Al-Yarmouk SC and Kazma SC on their performances in the tournament.

Seven clubs have won this cup, Al-Qadsia SC bagged it 25 times, Kuwait SC 14, Al-Arabi SC nine, Kazma SC three, Al-Jahra SC two, and Al-Sahel SC and Al-Nasser one time each.

