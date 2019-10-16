Kuwait Signs Sports Agreements with Spain, Uruguay and Hungary

Olympic Committee of Kuwait has signed a bilateral agreement with the Olympic committees of Spain, Uruguay and Hungary for increased cooperation in the field of sports.

The signing ceremony took place in Doha, Qatar on the sidelines of the 1st Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Qatar 2019.

The agreement was signed by the Head of Olympic Committee of Kuwait Sheikh FahadAl-Nasser and Head of Spain’s Olympic Committee Alejandro Blanco Bravo. Its main objective is to work on developing Kuwait’s Olympic movement, and also develop the skills of the athletes as well as increase cooperation between sports clubs and associations by organizing training camps.

Both sides also agreed that Spain will send a technical team in individual and group games to Kuwait in order to perform a comprehensive field survey of the technical conditions and study the requirements that will require improvement.

In addition, the Olympic Committee of Kuwait signed a bilateral agreement with its Uruguayan counterpart headed by Julio César Maglione with the aim of enhancing cooperation for developing Kuwait’s sports, especially in football, and providing training forvarios sports as well as for exchanging expertise and organizing sports camps.